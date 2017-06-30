Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tosses from 120 feet
Hendricks (hand) progressed to 120 feet during his rehab Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The key aspect of this development lies within the fact that Hendricks remained pain-free, and should head to a rehab appearance during the next two weeks, likely around the time of the All-Star break. In the meantime, the right-hander will need to throw a few bullpen sessions without suffering any setbacks. Moving forward, Hendricks could be throwing off the mound by the middle of next week, with a clear timetable coming into focus soon.
