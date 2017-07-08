Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will begin rehab assignment Monday

Hendricks (hand) will head to Double-A Tennessee on Monday for a rehab appearance, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Hendricks seemingly aced his bullpen session prior to Saturday's game against the Pirates and will move on to the next step of his recovery. Since Hendricks hasn't pitched since early June, the right-hander could be in line for an additional rehab outing depending on whether the organization feels as though he could use the extra work. The plan remains for Hendricks to return shortly after the All-Star break, with more information to come following his start with Tennessee on Monday.