Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will throw bullpen Saturday

Hendricks (hand) will toss his second bullpen session Saturday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Hendricks could return to the big-league team shortly after the All-Star break, barring any setbacks during his throwing sessions. The right-hander will likely embark on a rehab assignment if all goes well Saturday, and could spend a game or two with one of Chicago's affiliates. A clear timetable should be available following the results of his bullpen this weekend.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast