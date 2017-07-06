Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will throw bullpen Saturday
Hendricks (hand) will toss his second bullpen session Saturday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Hendricks could return to the big-league team shortly after the All-Star break, barring any setbacks during his throwing sessions. The right-hander will likely embark on a rehab assignment if all goes well Saturday, and could spend a game or two with one of Chicago's affiliates. A clear timetable should be available following the results of his bullpen this weekend.
