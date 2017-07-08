Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects first hit since return

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Friday's win over the Pirates.

Schwarber went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday after getting called back up to the majors, so Friday was a step in the right direction. As important as the hit and the walk was the fact that he didn't strike out. Schwarber's strikeout rate is at 28.6 percent, but if he can lower that figure, he may be more successful at the MLB level this time around.