Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

It was also encouraging that Schwarber didn't strike out, as he had fanned three times in two of his previous three games. Schwarber is batting just .241 on the season, but he still has a solid .379 on-base percentage and .842 OPS. The 24-year-old should continue to lead off for the Cubs.