Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Connects for a home run Tuesday
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
It was also encouraging that Schwarber didn't strike out, as he had fanned three times in two of his previous three games. Schwarber is batting just .241 on the season, but he still has a solid .379 on-base percentage and .842 OPS. The 24-year-old should continue to lead off for the Cubs.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Fans three times Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Walks three times Monday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits second home run•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Cranks game-winning homer Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects two hits Opening Day•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...