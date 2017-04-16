Schwarber went 1-for-5 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Schwarber is in a bit of a funk, as he's 3-for-15 over his last four games with nine strikeouts. He's still got a solid .365 on-base percentage, and he should start making better contact at the plate soon.

