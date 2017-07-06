Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Fans twice in return to Wrigley

Schwarber went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Although he crushed minor-league pitching, his return to the big leagues was pretty bad. The strikeouts continue to haunt Schwarber, as his strikeout rate now lies north of 30 percent. He also committed an error in left field, so unless he can show he deserves a regular role in the lineup, he could get relegated to a bench role.