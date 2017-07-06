Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Fans twice in return to Wrigley
Schwarber went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.
Although he crushed minor-league pitching, his return to the big leagues was pretty bad. The strikeouts continue to haunt Schwarber, as his strikeout rate now lies north of 30 percent. He also committed an error in left field, so unless he can show he deserves a regular role in the lineup, he could get relegated to a bench role.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Headed back to majors•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Won't rejoin big club until at least Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits two home runs for Iowa•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sent to Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...