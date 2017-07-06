Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Headed back to majors

Schwarber will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Manager Joe Maddon stated earlier in the week that Schwarber wouldn't be recalled until at least Thursday, but little did fantasy owners know that would end up the exact day of his return. He's certainly earned the promotion, producing a 1.192 OPS with four long balls in 11 games since getting sent down back on June 22. On a now-crowded Cubs roster, John Lackey (plantar faciitis) will head to the DL in a corresponding move.