Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Headed back to majors
Schwarber will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.
Manager Joe Maddon stated earlier in the week that Schwarber wouldn't be recalled until at least Thursday, but little did fantasy owners know that would end up the exact day of his return. He's certainly earned the promotion, producing a 1.192 OPS with four long balls in 11 games since getting sent down back on June 22. On a now-crowded Cubs roster, John Lackey (plantar faciitis) will head to the DL in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Won't rejoin big club until at least Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits two home runs for Iowa•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sent to Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: X-rays negative after foul ball off ankle•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...