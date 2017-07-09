Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 13th home run

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Schwarber followed Ian Happ's solo shot with one of his own against Ivan Nova in the third, marking his 13th home run of the season and first since returning from Triple-A Iowa. It's just a four-game sample, but the early returns on Schwarber's reset in the minor leagues (3-for-13, two extra-base hits, 3:4 BB:K) look promising.