Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 14th blast of year Friday
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Orioles.
Schwarber smashed his 14th round-tripper of the season to help lead the Cubs to an offensive explosion against Kevin Gausman and the Orioles. He's now hit safely in his last four contests while leaving the yard in two of them, and although his overall numbers are horrendous, he's looking as if he could be a very useful fantasy option during the second half of the season.
