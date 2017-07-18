Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits bench versus lefty Tuesday

Schwarber is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.

With lefty Sean Newcomb taking the hill for Atlanta, Schwarber will head to the bench for a night off. Ben Zobrist will slide into left field to replace him while Javier Baez notches another start at second base.

