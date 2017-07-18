Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits bench versus lefty Tuesday
Schwarber is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.
With lefty Sean Newcomb taking the hill for Atlanta, Schwarber will head to the bench for a night off. Ben Zobrist will slide into left field to replace him while Javier Baez notches another start at second base.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting against lefty Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 14th blast of year Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 13th home run•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects first hit since return•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Fans twice in return to Wrigley•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...