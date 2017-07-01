Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits two home runs for Iowa

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, one walk and one strikeout Friday for Triple-A Iowa.

His .368/.429/.684 slash line in the Pacific Coast League looks awfully impressive, but his 9:2 K:BB in 19 at-bats is a bit of a concern. No matter how much damage he does when he connects, Schwarber will need to greatly improve his approach against Triple-A pitching before he earns a trip back to the big leagues.