Schwarber is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Jon Jay will shift over to left field and Matt Szczur will lead off as Schwarber sits for the first time all season. Schwarber has already struck out 22 times in 54 at-bats this season, but he's also walked 11 times and hit three home runs (one off a lefty). The 24-year-old appears primed to continue playing close to every day for the Cubs.