Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Returns to lineup Thursday

Schwarber is in the lineup for Thursday's contest with Milwaukee.

Schwarber rejoins the Cubs following 11 games with Triple-A Iowa, and will get to play in his first game back in the big leagues. The 24-year-old is batting fifth in the order while manning left field for the afternoon game. Schwarber was able to find his form at the plate in Iowa, but now it remains to be seen if he can mimic those results with Chicago.