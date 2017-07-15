Play

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting against lefty Saturday

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Schwarber will give way to Ian Happ in left field with a southpaw in Wade Miley taking the hill for Baltimore. With hits in four straight games (including two home runs during that span), Schwarber has looked better since his return from the minor leagues, but he figures to continue sitting against left-handed pitching.

