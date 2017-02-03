Schwarber said he'd like to report with pitchers and catchers to spring training and catch some bullpen sessions, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Schwarber caught 21 games after getting called up in 2015, but he also played a lot of outfield in his rookie year. Last year, of course, Schwarber missed virtually the entire season due to a torn ACL and MCL, and that makes his outlook at catcher even murkier. Schwarber and the Cubs still need to discuss a plan for the 23-year-old this spring, but coming off of a serious knee injury, Schwarber will probably get most of his run in the outfield.