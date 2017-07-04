Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Won't rejoin big club until at least Thursday

Manager Joe Maddon said that Schwarber wouldn't be recalled from Triple-A Iowa before the Cubs' series with the Rays concludes Wednesday, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.

With 10 hits in 37 at-bats -- including four homers -- since being sent to Iowa a little less than two weeks ago, Schwarber has made a strong case for a promotion back to the big club. However, it's unclear if the Cubs will have room for him on the active roster before the All-Star break, as the hot bats of Ian Happ and Jon Jay and the recent activation of Jason Heyward (hand) from the 10-day disabled list limit the team's need for the slugger. Though he's been a massive disappointment at the big-league level this season with a .171 average over 222 at-bats, Schwarber's game-changing power makes him a worthy stash in most deeper formats until the Cubs decide to bring him back from the minors.

