Verdugo signed a $1 million deal with the Cubs on Sunday.
The Cubs' pipeline into Mexico continues to bear fruit, as they netted one of the country's top position player prospects in this year's July 2 signing class. Verdugo is a wiry 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, and has the necessary tools to handle shortstop long term, despite lacking impact speed. It is possible that he could grow into a solid hitter, although that aspect of his game is currently quite raw.
