Parra has signed a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

An eight-year major league veteran, Parra owns a 4.90 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 628 career innings. The Cubs are a little light on lefty relievers and Parra's last season with Cincinnati in 2015 was really one of his best, but he's now 34 and any opportunity with Chicago would likely come in the middle innings.