Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Ben Zobrist (wrist) is returning from the disabled list Saturday, so Zagunis will head back to the minors to clear a spot on the active roster. Zagunis did not collect a hit in 14 at-bats during his first major league stint.

