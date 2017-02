Whether Szczur makes the Cubs roster could depend on whether the team wants an extra outfielder or infielder, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs outfield is already pretty crowded, with Albert Almora Jr., Jon Jay, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber locked in, and Ben Zobrist able to play both second base and the outfield. Szczur is out of options, so if the Cubs try to send him down, he will have to pass through waivers.