Cubs' Matt Szczur: Leading off Wednesday
Szczur will start in right field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Brewers.
In his first start of the season, Szczur will get an opportunity to lead off against lefty Tommy Milone with Kyle Schwarber on the bench. The 27-year-old Szczur's career OPS against lefties is nearly 90 points higher than his mark against right-handers, although he did have a reverse platoon split last year.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...