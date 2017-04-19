Szczur will start in right field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Brewers.

In his first start of the season, Szczur will get an opportunity to lead off against lefty Tommy Milone with Kyle Schwarber on the bench. The 27-year-old Szczur's career OPS against lefties is nearly 90 points higher than his mark against right-handers, although he did have a reverse platoon split last year.