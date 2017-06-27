Cubs' Matthew Carasiti: Dealt to Cubs
Carasiti was traded to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for lefty reliever Zac Rosscup.
Carasiti got rocked during a 19-games stint in the majors last season, as he allowed a 9.19 ERA and 2.30 WHIP over just 15.2 innings of work. He has bounced back at Triple-A, though, where he owns a 2.37 ERA with 43 strikeouts over just 30.1 innings of relief this season. The Cubs will take a flyer on him as they add right-handed organizational depth to their bullpen.
