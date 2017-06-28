Cubs' Miguel Montero: Designated for assignment

Montero was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Coming on the heels of his critical comments about Jake Arrieta's ability to hold runners on base after the Nationals stole seven bases off him in Tuesday's contest, Montero finds himself designated for assignment by the organization just a day later. The veteran had performed well at the plate for the Cubs in his role as the second catcher, hitting .286/.366/.439 during 112 plate appearances, but had thrown out just one of 31 runners on the basepaths. In Montero's stead, the Cubs promoted Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa prior to Wednesday's contest.