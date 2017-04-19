Cubs' Miguel Montero: Three hits including first homer Tuesday
Montero went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Brewers.
The fourth-inning blast off Jeff Nelson was Montero's first of the season. He's been hitting well to begin the season, slashing .278/.316/.444 through six games, but with Willson Contreras locked into the starting role Montero's utility is limited to NL-only and deeper two-catcher formats.
