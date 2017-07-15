Montgomery (1-6) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Orioles.

Montgomery was given an eight-run lead, but he was unable to take advantage of a golden opportunity to cash in on his second victory of the season. He's allowed 13 runs over his last 9.1 innings covering three starts to raise his ERA from 2.80 to 4.01, and he's quickly become a very shaky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Braves.