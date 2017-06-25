Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Fans six through six in loss
Montgomery (1-4) allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's loss to Miami.
The lefty is making a strong case to become a regular in the Chicago rotation, as he's allowed just four earned runs through four starts while striking out 19 batters over 21 innings. It's worth noting that his eligibility as a reliever can be a sneaky bonus in some fantasy settings, and Montgomery is also now stretched out to pitch deeper into games. Still, his run as a starter could be fleeting, as the Cubs are candidates to beef up their rotation before the trade deadline. Montgomery projects to face the Reds at Great American Ball Park in his next start.
