Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Pitches two clean innings Wednesday
Montgomery pitched two scoreless innings in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Montgomery had allowed a run in each of his previous two outings this season, so it was nice to see him keep the Dodgers off the board. The lefty also went two or more innings for the second time this year, and his experience as a starter should allow him to pitch multiple innings of relief for the Cubs on a regular basis.
