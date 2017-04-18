Montgomery went two innings in Monday's loss to the Brewers, allowing three hits and an earned run. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

This was the third time in five appearances this season that Montgomery pitched at least two innings, so the Cubs seem comfortable with him in a multi-inning role. This enhances Montgomery's fantasy appeal a bit, as he could rack up more wins and strikeouts. However, he'd be even more valuable if he found his way into the rotation, which is a possibility if injuries strike any of the team's other starters.