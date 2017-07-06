Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Shelled in Thursday's loss
Montgomery (1-6) lasted just 2.1 innings Thursday against the Brewers, serving up seven earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four.
The southpaw simply wasn't on his A-game Thursday afternoon, as his ERA shot up from 2.80 all the way to 3.65 as a result of the outing. It also marks the first time since June 14 in which he failed to get through at least six innings. To be fair, Montgomery only allowed five of the runs himself, as the other two were walked in by the bullpen following his departure. Nonetheless, it's an outing he'll look to keep in the rearview mirror. His next assignment comes Saturday, July 15 against the Orioles.
