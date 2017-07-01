Montgomery (1-5) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Reds.

Montgomery gave up a three-run homer in the fourth inning while he didn't receive a single run of support, as he dropped his fifth decision of the season. This was the first time in any of his five starts that he's allowed more than three earned runs, and he boasts a 2.80 ERA, making him a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners during his stint in the Cubs starting rotation. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Brewers.