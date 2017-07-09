Cubs' Mike Montgomery: To start Friday in Baltimore
Montgomery will start Friday's game in Baltimore, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He is coming off one of his worst outings of the season, but should be relatively fresh, as he logged just 2.1 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Montgomery takes the ball in the first game after the All-Star break to give Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta a bit more of a breather.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Shelled in Thursday's loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Strikes out seven in Friday loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Fans six through six in loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Gains first win with six shutout frames•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Goes five in second start of 2017•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Lasts four frames in Friday's spot start•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...