Montgomery will start Friday's game in Baltimore, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He is coming off one of his worst outings of the season, but should be relatively fresh, as he logged just 2.1 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Montgomery takes the ball in the first game after the All-Star break to give Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta a bit more of a breather.

