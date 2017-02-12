Cubs' Pedro Strop: Avoids arbitration
Strop agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, avoiding arbitration, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Relievers are known for their volatility from year-to-year but Strop has been extremely consistent since joining Chicago, posting sub-3.00 ERAs and 20-plus holds in each of the past three seasons. He has posted double-digit K/9 rates four years running and trimmed his walk rate last year to a career-low 2.9 BB/9. The 31-year-old should once again provide useful ratios and holds in 2017, but Strop will be a long shot to see regular save chances at any point with three arms ahead of him in the pecking order.
