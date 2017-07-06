Strop (3-2) recorded a win in Wednesday's game against the Rays. He pitched a scoreless inning with no hits or walks, and struck out one.

Since a blowup on June 10 (three earned runs in a third of an inning), Strop has been very solid for the Cubs. In his last 11 appearances (10 innings pitched), he has a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14 strikeouts. Strop should continue to be a key bullpen contributor for the Cubs, but his fantasy value will remain limited in standard leagues without save opportunities.

