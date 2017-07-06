Cubs' Pedro Strop: Picks up win Wednesday
Strop (3-2) recorded a win in Wednesday's game against the Rays. He pitched a scoreless inning with no hits or walks, and struck out one.
Since a blowup on June 10 (three earned runs in a third of an inning), Strop has been very solid for the Cubs. In his last 11 appearances (10 innings pitched), he has a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14 strikeouts. Strop should continue to be a key bullpen contributor for the Cubs, but his fantasy value will remain limited in standard leagues without save opportunities.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...