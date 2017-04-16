Strop (0-1) recorded his first blown save and loss of the season Saturday against the Pirates. He recorded just one out and allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk.

Strop entered the game with two outs and one on in the seventh inning. He proceeded to walk the first batter he faced and then gave up a three-run homer to Andrew McCutchen. Strop now has a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP this season.