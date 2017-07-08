Hatch, 22, has a 3.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 78:33 K:BB in 76 innings for High-A Myrtle Beach.

There was not much buzz surrounding Hatch this past offseason, as he didn't see any game action in 2016 after the Cubs selected him with their first pick (104th overall) in last year's draft. He has a potentially plus fastball and a potentially plus breaking ball, but the command and changeup lag behind the rest of the profile. Hatch may be the second best pitching prospect in the Cubs' system, behind Dylan Cease.