Glaesmann agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

After considering retirement in 2014, Glaesmann has since changed his mind and is continuing to work his way through the minor league ranks. He split time between Double-A and Triple-A over the past two seasons, slashing .281/.317/.510 in 506 at-bats during his time at Triple-A. He's primarily an organizational depth piece for Chicago.