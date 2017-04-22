La Stella was activated from the bereavement list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

There simply hasn't been a pressing need for La Stella this season -- he has yet to make a start and remains buried on the Cubs' infield depth chart -- so the team will continue carrying an extra bullpen arm. The 28-year-old should get more opportunities for playing time on the farm and remains a top option in the event of an injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories