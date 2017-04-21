Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Expected to optioned to Triple-A on Saturday
La Stella will likely be optioned to Triple-A Iowa once he returns from the bereavement on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
La Stella's expected demotion largely has to do with the Cubs' need to carry an additional bullpen arm plus the fact that fellow bench player Matt Szczur is out of minor-league options. There is a very good chance he will be back before season's end.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Sent to bereavement list•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Making Cactus League debut•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Deals with hamstring tightness•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Not on NLCS roster•
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...