Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Sent to bereavement list
La Stella was placed on the bereavement list Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.
La Stella's placing on the list comes following the death of his grandmother. This move will render him unavailable for the next few days until he is able to return.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Making Cactus League debut•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Deals with hamstring tightness•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Not on NLCS roster•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...