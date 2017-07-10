Cubs' Victor Caratini: Collects three hits off bench Sunday
Caratini went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.
With the Cubs getting down 10-0 in the first inning of a game they'd go on to lose 14-3, Caratini was able to come off the bench and get the first three hits of his MLB career. Now that Miguel Montero is in Toronto, Caratini should continue to serve as the primary backup to Willson Contreras moving forward.
