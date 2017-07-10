Cubs' Victor Caratini: Collects three hits off the bench Sunday
Caratini went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.
With the Cubs getting down 10-0 in the first inning of a game they'd go on to lose 14-3, Caratini was able to come off the bench and get the first three hits of his MLB career. Now that Miguel Montero is in Toronto, Caratini should continue to serve as the primary backup to Willson Contreras moving forward.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...