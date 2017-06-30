Caratini is starting at catcher and batting sixth Friday against the Reds.

It will be the first career start for the 23-year-old, who has made two pinch-hitting appearances since being recalled Wednesday. Caratini will be looking to translate his minor-league success to the big leagues, as the young prospect is slashing .343/.384/.539 through 68 games this year with Triple-A Iowa. Regular catcher Willson Contreras will be starting in left field for the third time this season.