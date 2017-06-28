Cubs' Victor Caratini: Will join Cubs
Caratini has been called up by the team Wednesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
The 23-year-old has been tearing it up with Triple-A Iowa this season, hitting .343/.384/.539 with eight home runs and 54 RBI in 68 games. Caratini has steadily progressed each year, going from Low-A ball to the Cubs in just over two years. While he has a promising bat, particularly for a catching prospect, Caratini's defense is well behind starter Willson Contreras. To clear room on the roster, the team designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment prior to Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Moving forward, Caratini will serve as Contreras' backup behind the plate.
