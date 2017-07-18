Cubs' Wade Davis: Battles to notch 18th save
Davies allowed two runs on three hits and two walks but still recorded his 18th save of the season during Monday's win over Atlanta.
Even with Monday's underwhelming outing in the books, Davis still sports a high-end 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.7 K/9. The Cubs have won four straight games out of the All-Star break, and with championship aspirations, Davis should continue to see plenty of save opportunities moving forward.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...