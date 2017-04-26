Davis pitched a perfect ninth in Pittsburgh for his fifth save Tuesday.

The ERA is still a clean 0.00, and the WHIP is gorgeous at 0.54. Davis turned in three consecutive spectacular seasons in Kansas City's bullpen, and he's shown no sign that things will be any different in Chicago. As long as he can stay healthy, he's a lock to post some of the league's finest relief stats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories