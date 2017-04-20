Davis pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second win of the season after Chicago scored four runs in the bottom of the frame against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Davis hasn't allowed a run through 7.1 innings, and with his velocity still hovering in the mid-90s, he's probably re-solidified himself as an elite closer. Expect the saves to start piling up, and he has the potential to earn a few more check marks in the wins column because of Chicago's propensity for come-for-behind dramatics.