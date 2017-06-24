Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches 15th save Saturday

Davis pitched a scoreless inning while striking out two to earn his 15th save Saturday against the Marlins.

Davis was protecting a two-run lead and had no trouble shutting the door on the Marlins despite facing the heart of the order. Without a blown save to his name, and along with a 1.37 ERA, he continues to be an outstanding option at closer.

