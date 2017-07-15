Play

Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches 17th save Friday

Davis pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to earn his 17th save of the year Friday against the Orioles.

After taking the loss in the All-Star Game, Davis was back to his masterful self as he had no trouble protecting a one-run lead and getting the team off to a good start in the second half. He'll remain an exceptional fantasy option, as owns a sterling ERA and WHIP.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast