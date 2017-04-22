Davis pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to earn his fourth save Friday against the Reds.

After the Cubs made a big comeback in the ninth inning, they finally took the lead in the 11th inning, allowing Davis to come on to nail down the one-run. He's yet to allow a run in nine appearances, and he'll continue to be an extremely valuable fantasy commodity while pitching for one of the best teams in the majors.

